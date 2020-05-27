Illinois coronavirus death toll reaches 5,000 as state reports 160 new deaths

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker provides an update on the spread of coronavirus in Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WREX) — The number of people who have died from the coronavirus in Illinois has reached 5,000.



On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 160 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the number of people who have died across the state up to 5,083.



IDPH also reported 1,111 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases up to 114,306.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

Click here to watch the update provided by state leaders.