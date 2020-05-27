Ginger Hanley sworn in as Rockford 12th Ward Alderman

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford has appointed a new alderman.



Jennifer "Ginger" Hanley was sworn in during City Council Tuesday night.



Hanley is the first swearing in since the COVID-19 pandemic began.



The All Saints Academy teacher will represent the 12th ward, replacing the late alderman John Beck who passed away in April.



Mayor Tom McNamara announced Hanley's nomination earlier this month acknowledging Beck is "leaving behind big shoes to fill."



McNamara believes Hanley is capable of picking up where Beck left off.



“In speaking with Ginger, it is clear that she cares deeply for her

community, just as John did. She will continue his legacy of outstanding community service with an emphasis on collaboration," McNamara said.



She is married to Winnebago County States Attorney candidate J. Hanley.