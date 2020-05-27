Full list of when you can watch graduations in the area on the Stateline CW 14
STATELINE (WREX) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused school districts across the country to come up with unique was to hold graduation ceremonies.
We here at 13 WREX are excited to help celebrate seniors by airing graduation ceremonies from schools across the Stateline.
Here's a look at the tentative dates in which you can catch graduations on the Stateline CW 14:
- Rockford Lutheran: Sunday, May 31, 11 a.m.
- Roosevelt: Monday, June 1, noon
- Auburn: Tuesday, June 2, noon
- Jefferson: Tuesday, June 2, 1 p.m.
- East: Wednesday, June 3, noon
- Guilford: Wednesday, June 3, 1 p.m.
- Stillman Valley: Sunday, June 14, time TBD
- Aquin: Sunday, Aug. 2, 12 p.m.
- Rock Valley College: TBD
- Boylan: TBD
You can find the Stateline CW on the following cable, satellite and over-the-air channels:
- Comcast: 1041 & 914 (HD), 14 (SD)
- Charter/Spectrum: 14
- Mediacom: 707 (HD), 7 (SD)
- DirecTV: 14
- Over-the-air: 13.2