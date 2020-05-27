Full list of when you can watch graduations in the area on the Stateline CW 14

STATELINE (WREX) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused school districts across the country to come up with unique was to hold graduation ceremonies.



We here at 13 WREX are excited to help celebrate seniors by airing graduation ceremonies from schools across the Stateline.



Here's a look at the tentative dates in which you can catch graduations on the Stateline CW 14:

Rockford Lutheran: Sunday, May 31, 11 a.m.

Sunday, May 31, 11 a.m. Roosevelt: Monday, June 1, noon

Monday, June 1, noon Auburn: Tuesday, June 2, noon

Tuesday, June 2, noon Jefferson: Tuesday, June 2, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2, 1 p.m. East: Wednesday, June 3, noon

Wednesday, June 3, noon Guilford: Wednesday, June 3, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 3, 1 p.m. Stillman Valley: Sunday, June 14, time TBD

Sunday, June 14, time TBD Aquin: Sunday, Aug. 2, 12 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2, 12 p.m. Rock Valley College: TBD

TBD Boylan: TBD

You can find the Stateline CW on the following cable, satellite and over-the-air channels: