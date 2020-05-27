 Skip to Content

Electrical fire forces Rockford man from his home

7:30 am Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man can't go back home after a fire Tuesday night.

Rockford Fire was called to the 300 block of Salem Street just after 3:30 p.m.

The department says crews saw smoke coming from the second story of the house when they arrived.

One man in the house and his dog were able to get out safely.

Rockford Fire says the fire was under control in less than 10 minutes and the cause appears to be accidental due to electrical failure.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire but the home was deemed uninhabitable until repairs are made.

Fire officials estimate the damage to the home at $15,000.

The Red Cross is working with the home owner to find him temporary housing.

