Due to COVID-19 response, Rockford Fire Department more than $500,000 over budget in overtime

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When the city of Rockford ironed out its 2020 budget, it wasn't anticipating a global pandemic that would bring the economy to a halt.

"Tentatively we're projecting a$17.7 million revenue shortfall in the general fund," city finance director Carrie Hagerty told 13 News on Tuesday.

For the Rockford Fire Department a side effect of the virus on its budget is the more than $500,000 of overtime that it's gone over budget with. Chief Derek Bergsten says that's due to an extra ambulance the department put into service to handle the crisis, and what's necessary when it transports a suspected COVID-19 patients.

"Because of the decontamination for our crews when they transport someone that is suspected positive or confirmed," says Bergsten."They're usually out of service over an hour so that was leading to increased downtime for our ambulance companies."

Bergsten says the extra ambulance has been in service for just over a month and typically runs 12 hours a day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It ensures the rest of the department's fleet can respond to its regular call load. Bergsten adds while its typical ambulance calls dropped slightly at the beginning of the pandemic, that's not the case anymore.

"They were [down] until about two weeks ago but now the calls have increased. I think part of it is due to the nice weather and people's conditions getting to where they need to go to the ER to seek assistance."

Hagerty says there's some relief out there in the form of federal or state grant programs and emergency declarations. For example, this week city aldermen considered a grant award from the Department of Justice that would allocated nearly $500,000 to pay back first responder overtime caused by COVID-19.

"We largely believe those additional expenses will be reimbursed," says Hagerty. "At least most and the majority will be reimbursed by some outside funding sources."