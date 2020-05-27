Three people found dead in Machesney Park apartment

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Authorities say three people are found dead in Machesney Park Wednesday night.

Winnebago County sheriff's deputies responded to the 1100 block of Minns Drive Wednesday night for a report of a death investigation.

The sheriff's office called the deaths "unusual" but said there's no threat to the public. Authorities did not release ages or genders of the three found dead.

Authorities expect another update for 13 WREX on Thursday.