 Skip to Content

Three people found dead in Machesney Park apartment

6:22 pm News, Top Stories

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Authorities say three people are found dead in Machesney Park Wednesday night.

Winnebago County sheriff's deputies responded to the 1100 block of Minns Drive Wednesday night for a report of a death investigation.

The sheriff's office called the deaths "unusual" but said there's no threat to the public. Authorities did not release ages or genders of the three found dead.

Authorities expect another update for 13 WREX on Thursday.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content