Antibody tests not accurate to make policy decisions, CDC says

(NBC) — Officials should not use the coronavirus antibody test to make important policy decisions because of inaccuracies with the tests, according to new guidance from the CDC.

Antibody tests may be inaccurate up to 50% of the time especially in areas where there are few positive cases, the CDC said.

Officials shouldn't use results make decisions about congregate settings like schools, dormitories, or correctional facilities, the CDC said. They also shouldn't determine if and when someone can return to work.

COVID-19 antibody tests determine if someone has developed an immune response to the virus. Antibody tests detect coronavirus antibodies within the first week of an infection, according to the CDC.

However, a positive antibody test does not mean someone is immune to COVID-19.