Afternoon storms could bring heavy rain to the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday brought a few strong storms through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin and another round of storms could fire Wednesday.

Midweek rain:

The summer-like pattern continues to provide the chance for afternoon thunderstorms thanks to the humidity. A dry, but muggy start to the day is upon the region, with the Rockford area sitting in the lower 70s early on. Outlying areas are generally in the middle to upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Afternoon showers and storms could fire thanks to the summer-like pattern the Stateline is in.

Those clouds should dissipate as the morning progresses, leaving behind a mix of hazy sunshine and a few cumulus clouds. The building cumulus clouds are going to lead to thunderstorm chances by this afternoon, with the best chance for storms being between 3 and 8 PM.

This five hour window represents prime heating for the day, as highs manage to climb into the lower 80s. Unlike Tuesday, severe weather isn't expected as instability is going to be lacking. Any storm that does develop could drop a quick 1/2" to 1" of rainfall as atmospheric moisture levels are fairly high.

Cold front ahead:

Thursday brings the chance for a more widespread rainfall thanks to an approaching cold front. Ahead of that cold front, highs are going to be a bit cooler, with most areas getting into the middle and upper 70s.

Temperatures take a tumble following the cold frontal passage Thursday.

The threat for severe weather looks low, but heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible threats. Rain could total an inch or more before tapering off overnight Thursday into the predawn hours of Friday.

Cooling off:

Cold fronts during the late spring sometimes don't bring much of a noticeable cool down. That isn't the case with the cold front that rolls through Thursday evening. By Friday, with plentiful sunshine and much lower humidity, high temperatures are only going to get into the lower 70s.