2 tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service from Saturday’s storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Severe storms last Saturday (May 23rd) produced many funnel clouds and a few tornadoes in northern Illinois. The National Weather Service confirmed 2 tornadoes locally today as part of the severe weather outbreak.

Chana tornado:

An EF-1 tornado struck around 1 mile southwest of Chana in Ogle County around 4:30 pm Saturday. The storms was near the intersection of South Rocky Hollow Road and East Canfield Road.

The tornado was only on the ground for 2 minutes, but caused significant damage to two farms and several trees and power poles. The tornado traveled 1/3 of a mile within those 2 minutes, was 100 yards wide, and had winds up to 100 mph.

Genoa tornado:

The other local tornado was an EF-0 that struck 5 miles northeast of Genoa, near Melms Road and Polk Road around 6:12 pm. A barn was damaged and power lines blown down. This tornado was also only on the ground for 2 minutes, but traveled 3.2 miles. The tornado was 50 yards wide, and had winds up to 85 mph. The tornado thankfully fell apart before reaching I-90.

Why so long until confirmation?

As with any tornado, getting a tornado confirmed can take hours to days. The National Weather Service cannot confirm a tornado without eyewitness reports, which is why storm spotters and law enforcement are so valuable during these storms. While meteorologists can see signs of a tornado on radar, those signs don't usually say if a tornado is on the ground or not.

Secondly, rating a tornado always comes after the fact. Again, radar can give some clues as to how large or strong a tornado is, but doesn't provide wind speeds needed to rate a tornado's strength. Also, it's too dangerous to get close enough to a tornado to measure the winds directly, plus there aren't enough meteorologists to go and directly measure every tornado. As mentioned above, the two tornadoes locally were only on the ground for two minutes. It's hard to get measuring devices in the right spot at the exact moment.

Saturday's outbreak:

The two local tornadoes were all part of a large severe weather outbreak in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. 14 tornado reports were recorded within these two areas (not all of these are separate tornadoes, however; there may be multiple reports for one tornado). That total made roughly half of the tornado reports from around the country on May 23rd.

Another tornado was confirmed near Minooka, IL (near Joliet). That EF-0 tornado blew down trees, utility poles, and a car. Downstream of the tornado, 75 to 95 mph wind gusts hit Shorewood and Joliet, causing significant damage to roofs and blowing down 100 trees.