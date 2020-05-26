Winnebago County approaching 2,000 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5 new areas of concern

COVID-19 UPDATE: Local leaders provide an update on the spread of coronavirus in Winnebago County. Posted by WREX-TV on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The number of cases in Winnebago County is approaching 2,000.



On Tuesday, the county reported 47 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 1,961.



Of the 1,961 confirmed cases, 564 people have recovered from the virus while 52 people have lost their lives.



Dr. Sandra Martell, the administrator of the Winnebago County Health Department, says the positivity rate for the county is currently at 11.5%.



The county is also reporting 5 new areas of concern:

Alpine Fireside Health Center

Mosaic Group Home

PA Peterson

Presence Cor Mariae

Wesley Willows

The five new areas of concern brings the total number of areas up to 28. You can see the full list of areas of concern below: (click here if you're reading this story on the 13 News app.)