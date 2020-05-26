Wednesday brings similar conditions: heat, humidity, and spotty storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wednesday copies Monday and Tuesday's weather and keeps the summer-like sights and feel around. The day may also be the last we see of this kind of weather before things start to switch up on Thursday.

Scattered storms:

Severe thunderstorm winds cause tree damage in parts of Ogle and Stephenson counties.

Tuesday's round of isolated storm activity packed a punch. A line of severe storms hit Whiteside, Carroll, Ogle, and Stephenson counties with tree-damaging 60 mph wind gusts. The storms fizzled quickly after 7 pm once they moved into southern Wisconsin.

Scattered thunderstorms and temperatures in the 80's occur for the 3rd day in a row.

We may see more scattered storms like this Wednesday afternoon and evening. Like on Monday and today, there will be plenty of dry spots, but those who get the isolated activity may see downpours and strong winds.

The severe weather risk remains very low. As we saw today, however, a rogue storm may jump to severe strength if it tracks just right, so stay on your toes. Storms look to brew up in the late afternoon heat, and progress through the Stateline Wednesday evening. Storms will fizzle out around sunset as we lose the daytime heat.

Wednesday may be a touch cooler, with highs in the low 80's. A few more storms and clouds may help keep temperatures down slightly.

Cooler, rainy Thursday:

Thursday's cold front may bring widespread rain showers and pockets of heavy rainfall.

A hefty cold front slides through Thursday, sparking rain showers and eventually scouring out the heat and humidity. The front should push by starting Thursday afternoon. Expect showers and storms through the evening, with the threat of heavy rainfall and a slight risk for flash flooding. By Thursday night, the front should move past us, allowing the weather to dry out. While still warm, we likely won't hit the 80's on Thursday. Instead, we'll be near average and in the upper 70's.

Different behind the front:

Behind the cold front, temperatures will be a lot cooler, and the air a lot less humid. The air may feel "crisp" like it does during the fall season, since it will be that dry. The dry air means not much for clouds and a lot of sunshine in the near future. Friday through next Tuesday look to stay dry and sunny. Temperatures drop to the low 70's Friday, then slowly rise to the upper 70's by early next week. If you are loving the 80's, we may get back to those values by Tuesday.