Summer-like pattern gives way to daily storm chances

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's a pattern that is pretty familiar for most living in the Midwest, especially during the summer months. Hot and humid weather gives way to afternoon thunderstorms on a near daily basis.

Feeling the heat:

After several weeks of questioning if the Rockford area would ever see its first 80-degree day, it finally happened Sunday. Since then, the region has strung together a few consecutive days of 80°+ temperatures. Tuesday is going to add to that, with afternoon highs getting into the middle 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms bubble up as highs Tuesday climb into the middle 80s.

Heat and humidity is going to lead to afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances, but don't let that stop any outdoor plans. The day isn't going to be a washout, with plenty of dry hours expected. Just have a way to get weather alerts and if thunder roars, be sure to go indoors.

Wash, rinse, repeat:

The pattern for Wednesday is nearly identical to Tuesday's forecast, with dry conditions giving way to scattered afternoon storms. Highs midweek are going to be in the lower 80s before a late-week cool down.

Wednesday features a "rinse and repeat" outlook. A dry morning gives way to afternoon storms.

That cool down comes on the heels of a cold front that moves through Thursday into early Friday. In the meantime, Wednesday's scattered storm chances dwindle after sunset, which is expected as peak heating begins to wane.

Temperatures tumble:

A stout cold front is going to scour heat and humidity late this week and into the weekend. Temperatures Tuesday are going to be the warmest of the week ahead, as highs this weekend may only climb into the lower 70s.

Temperatures tumble toward the weekend, with highs only near 70° Saturday.

While highs in the lower 70s isn't exactly pool weather, it is going to feel much more comfortable in terms of the humidity. If 80° warmth is something you'll miss, have no fear. Indications are that be late next week, a significant warm-up is ahead.