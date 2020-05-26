Six Flags announces new safety measures ahead of reopening

(WREX) — Six Flags has announced what additional safety measures will be put in place at its parks when they're able to reopen.



The announcement came in light of new businesses reopening in Illinois and part of the Midwest amid the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement also comes after the park announced they'll be reopening at limited capacity and require guests to make reservations.



When amusements are able to reopen, thermal imaging technology will take guests' and employees' temperatures as they enter the park, according to the company. The company will also use new security technology to allow for touch-less bag checks for quicker and safer entry.



Both guests and employees will also be required to wear a mask or face covering when at the park, too. If you don't have a mask, Six Flags will have masks available for purchase.



The park says they'll also be cleaning high traffic areas more often.

"We will increase cleaning and disinfection in high traffic zones and areas including restrooms; dining areas; ride seats and restraints; and queue line railings," Communications Manager for Six Flags Sharon Parker said in a video on Twitter.

We’ve been working hard to create a safe experience for everyone as we prepare to reopen. Here’s what you need to know about our NEW safety measures. pic.twitter.com/aKJkQHElKW — Six Flags (@SixFlags) May 26, 2020

Hand washing stations will be located throughout the park, including at the exits and entrances of rides.

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the parks will enforce strict social distancing guidelines by providing markers six feet apart within lines.

Though groups can remain with friends and family members within the parks, rides will require other guests and groups to sit apart the required distance.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford have already delayed their opening to the season due to the pandemic.

"We will open as soon as it is safe to do so," a message on park's website reads. "While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the properties, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials."