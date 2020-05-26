Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:50 PM CDT until TUE 7:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Green County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 650 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Winslow, or 8

miles south of Monroe, moving north at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Reports of damage in northern Illinois.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Monroe, Brodhead, New Glarus, Brooklyn, Monticello, Albany, Dayton,

Browntown, Juda and Jordan Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH