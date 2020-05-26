 Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:50 PM CDT until TUE 7:30 PM CDT

New
6:50 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Green WI

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Green County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 650 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Winslow, or 8
miles south of Monroe, moving north at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Reports of damage in northern Illinois.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Monroe, Brodhead, New Glarus, Brooklyn, Monticello, Albany, Dayton,
Browntown, Juda and Jordan Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;
WIND…60MPH

Author Profile Photo

WREX Weather Team

Related Articles

Skip to content