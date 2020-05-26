 Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:41 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

New
6:41 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Stephenson IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Stephenson County in northwestern Illinois…

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cedarville,
or 8 miles north of Freeport, moving north at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Freeport, Lena, Cedarville, Davis, Dakota, Winslow, Rock City,
Buena Vista, Rock Grove, Oneco, Orangeville, Eleroy, Red Oak,
Damascus, Lake Le-Aqua-
na State Park, Mc Connell, Afolkey, Scioto Mills, Winneshiek and
Dakota Dornink Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
sturdy building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH

Author Profile Photo

WREX Weather Team

Related Articles

Skip to content