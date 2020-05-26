Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:41 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Stephenson County in northwestern Illinois…

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cedarville,

or 8 miles north of Freeport, moving north at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Freeport, Lena, Cedarville, Davis, Dakota, Winslow, Rock City,

Buena Vista, Rock Grove, Oneco, Orangeville, Eleroy, Red Oak,

Damascus, Lake Le-Aqua-

na State Park, Mc Connell, Afolkey, Scioto Mills, Winneshiek and

Dakota Dornink Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH