Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:41 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:41 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Stephenson County in northwestern Illinois…
* Until 700 PM CDT.
* At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cedarville,
or 8 miles north of Freeport, moving north at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Freeport, Lena, Cedarville, Davis, Dakota, Winslow, Rock City,
Buena Vista, Rock Grove, Oneco, Orangeville, Eleroy, Red Oak,
Damascus, Lake Le-Aqua-
na State Park, Mc Connell, Afolkey, Scioto Mills, Winneshiek and
Dakota Dornink Airport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
sturdy building.
&&
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH