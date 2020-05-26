Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL STEPHENSON COUNTY…

At 649 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Dakota to near Lena to near Stockton, moving

north at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Lena, Cedarville, Davis, Dakota, Rock City, Buena Vista, Orangeville,

Red Oak, Damascus, Lake Le-Aqua-

na State Park, Mc Connell, Afolkey, Scioto Mills, Winneshiek and

Dakota Dornink Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH