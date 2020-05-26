Rockford University eliminates 4 majors, 2 minors in languages, philosophy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford University will eliminate four majors and two minors that will take effect in the fall of 2020.

Of the programs the university will eliminate, 5 are languages: French major and minor; the Classics program, which includes its majors in Classics and Latin; and its minor in Greek.

Rockford University said it will also eliminate its Philosophy major but it will continue to employ a full-time Philosophy professor to offer a Philosophy minor.

The university said it offer introductory classes in Classics as long as there is student demand.

The decision process was two years in the making, according to Rockford University, and is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last two years, RU said it has added a Criminal Justice major and an Accounting program.

Rockford University said in a statement that it will, "continue to investigate new and relevant programs of study while offering a breadth of curricula and a continued commitment to the liberal arts and sciences."

The statement went on to say, "in this way, Rockford University will be uniquely-positioned to both address the needs and interests of the 21st-century college students while continuing to support its core mission: "to offer a curriculum grounded in liberal arts learning and complemented and extended by professional and practical experience."