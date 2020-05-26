Rockford Rescue Mission receives over $3,000 from local volunteers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Employees at Rockford Mutual Insurance Company raised over $3,000 for the Rockford Rescue Mission.

“We are overwhelmed and grateful. This gift means so much to our guests, residents and staff," Rockford Rescue Mission CEO Sherry Pitney said.

For several years, RMIC employees volunteered at the organization to serve meals to those in need from the community.

While RMIC associates can't volunteer in-person, they still found a way to support the Rockford Rescue Mission.

RMIC employees raised $3,035 to offset additional costs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in the business of helping people, and in times like these, that is possibly more important than it has ever been before,” Kent Shantz, the president & CEO of RMIC said.