River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning now in effect until Thursday evening…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Thursday evening.
* At 7:45 AM Tuesday the stage was 13.4 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast: Remain nearly steady through this afternoon, then begin falling.
Fall below flood stage Thursday evening.
* Impact: At 13.0 feet, flooding of unprotected agricultural land
occurs. Water also affects Lundeens Landing Campground.
