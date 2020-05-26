Restaurants set to reopen Friday under guidelines and safety protocols

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two downtown Rockford restaurants weren't even open a year when the pandemic threatened their future. Under normal circumstances, every business faces trials and tribulations in it's first year, but this is anything but normal.

"We're experimenting," LimaMar owner Ross Terry said when asked how he's been getting through the stay-at-home order. "We had to change some of our dishes around to better suit our situation."

LimaMar is a fine-dining restaurant and carry-out wasn't something Terry ever considered... until the pandemic. Terry wasn't the only restaurateur who had a lot to consider.

"We just need to make it to St. Patrick's Day," Stephanie Caltagerone, the owner of Magpie, said. "And then we thought, we just need to make it to city market. Yeah, everything is much different then we anticipated."

LimaMar opened last October. A month later, Magpie re-opened after a two-year hiatus.

In March, 13 WREX spoke with both Terry and Caltagerone about the state of their businesses. It was just days before the stay-at-home order went into effect. Here is what they said when asked how they were planning to get through the first stay-at-home order:

"We're going to run with the smallest staff we can," Caltagerone said in a March 13 interview.

"That's only a couple weeks, so we're anticipating maybe bringing in a couple people every once and awhile," Terry said in a March 17 conversation.

But the shutdown lasted far longer than a couple weeks, and both took a major hit in revenue.

Terry declined to provide a number, but said the amount of revenue his business has lost out on due to COVID-19 is "very significant."

Caltagerone says her restaurant has lost out on nearly $80,000, and she says that's just her conservative estimate.

But while both businesses are still fighting to survive, they're now preparing to reopen, although there will be some restrictions.

"The guidelines get released to us tomorrow for outdoor seating [and] for all this other stuff they're going to allow us to do," Terry explained.

Though he isn't quite sure what that will look like yet for LimaMar. Meanwhile, Caltagerone plans to submit several proposals to the city to show how her restaurant can function and still follow the new guidelines.

"We'll definitely be open with outdoor seating on Friday," Caltagerone said.

With nice weather in the forecast for this weekend, some semblance of normalcy will return to the stateline.

Phil Caltegerone, the manager of Magpie and who appears in the background of the FaceTime interview, says there was a silver-lining with the coronavirus. He got to spend 80 hours a week bonding with his mom.