Pritzker: ‘The pandemic is still here’

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker gives an update on the spread of coronavirus in Illinois. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says despite progress being made in the state in regards to the coronavirus, we're still in a pandemic.



The governor said the following during his Tuesday press briefing:

"The pandemic is still here. Just because the numbers are moving in the right direction in the state of Illinois, that does not mean the virus has gone away."

Gov. Pritzker's statement was made shortly after he announced the state is at a six week low in regards to hospitalization rates with nearly 1,200 fewer beds in use by COVID-positive patients.

All four regions are still on track to move to Phase 3 of the state's plan to reopen.