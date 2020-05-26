PREVIEW: Inside the last line of defense against COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The numbers on the glass door of each ICU room at SwedishAmerican tell a story, some on a ventilator for up to 25 days, all battling COVID-19.

A small percentage of COVID patients end up in the ICU, but doctors like Dr. Yaser Zeater and nurses battle the illness in the sickest patients.

"We support them until their body recovers from the virus," Dr. Zeater said.

From a new and potentially breakthrough drug, Remdesivir, to convalescent plasma, doctors are doing what they can to fight the virus.

To fight COVID-19, SwedishAmerican added ten more beds to its ICU, and retrofitted another COVID-19 floor with negative pressure rooms.

Wednesday at 10, we take you inside the ICU, to show you the doctors and nurses working to stop the worst COVID-19 infections.