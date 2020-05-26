Police and protesters clash in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW) -- Video from Minneapolis shows police using what appears to be tear gas to break up protesters in Minneapolis on Tuesday night.

The demonstrators were protesting after the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody on Monday night.

Four officers including the one seen in the video kneeling on the neck of Floyd for several minutes after arresting him for attempting to forge a check.

State investigators and the FBI say Floyd later died after being taken to the hospital from what's being called 'medical distress'.