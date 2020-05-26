Pizza Hut giving away 500,000 pizzas for graduates

Pizza Hut giving away 500,000 pizzas for graduatesNew
(CNN) -- Pizza Hut is celebrating 2020 graduates by giving away free pizza.
The pizza chain posted on Twitter that it is giving away half a million medium, one-topping pizzas.
To claim one, visit pizzahut.com/gradparty.
Once there, you can sign up for a Hut Rewards account and receive a coupon.
The giveaway end May 28, but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.
Pizza Hut says it teamed up with "America's dairy farmers" for the giveaway.