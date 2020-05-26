OSF Medical Center says it’s now time to follow through with routine healthcare

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Elective procedures are back open for health systems in Rockford and health officials urge you not to postpone medical needs any longer because an early diagnosis could save your life.

OSF Medical Center says it sees 120 visits in the emergency room on a given day but now that number is cut into half.

"It has been a very serious concern," said OSF Medical Center Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Bartlett.

Health officials say people are fearful of COVID-19 exposure and are staying at home instead of seeking medical treatment. That could mean serious issues like cancer are not being diagnosed.

"Cancer is a slow growing but relentless type of disease and the sooner you treat it the less likely it will spread to other organs," said Dr. Bartlett.

"It's a big concern because with certain types a cancer they're really aggressive and putting that off could be very dangerous," said Brittany Wendtland of Beloit.

Brittany and Shannon Wendtland know just how important those regular visits are.

"I have now completed five months of chemotherapy. I had surgery. I still had live cancer during surgery. I am in the middle of radiation right now," said Brittany.

The sisters were diagnosed with breast cancer a year before the pandemic even hit. They maintain their regular treatments today.

"As soon as I walk in the door, my temperature is checked and I am given a mask," said Shannon.

Now, they advocate for others to get checked. Even if you think cancer can't possibly happen to you.

"Even with the COVID going on, if you feel like something is not right just make an appointment anyway to get to your doctor," said Shannon.

"People don't realize that most early cancers are curable when you find them. Early breast cancer, early lung cancer, early prostate cancer, the vast majority of time those are cured not just improved," said Dr. Bartlett.

Moving forward to hopefully detect health issues earlier rather than later.

OSF Medical Center says it has also seen a spike of at home health related deaths and adds now is the time to follow through on routine healthcare.