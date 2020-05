WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A busy road in Winnebago County is about to get a little busier.

The Illinois Department of Transportation starts a construction project on North Main from Elmwood Road to Latham Road. The project is slated to start June 1.

Drivers should expect lane closures and delays, so alternate routes are encouraged.

Crews will be doing road maintenance in the area. The project is set to finish by June 30.