Memorial Day weekend shootings leave 10 dead in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Shootings in Chicago left 10 people dead and 39 others wounded in the city's deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015.



The shootings happened despite a statewide stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.



Chicago police increased patrols in anticipation of a spike in violence, as typically occurs over the Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day weekends.



According to data maintained by the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times, there were three more homicides than recorded in either of the Memorial Day holiday weekends of 2018 and 2019.



Twelve people died over the same holiday weekend in 2015.