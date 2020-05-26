Loves Park woman rescued after kayak capsized on Kishwaukee River

BELVIDERE (WREX) — What could've been a Memorial Day disaster is averted thanks to the first responders who pulled a woman out of the Kishwaukee River after her kayak capsized.

Belvidere Police said the Loves Park woman, 43, was clinging to a tree limb Monday after she fell out of the kayak. By the time first responders reached her, the current pulled her downstream near the Spencer Park Conservation District, according to police.

As she started to bob under the water, rescuers made rescue ropes and went into the frigid water to pull her out.

The Belvidere Police Department, the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the Belvidere Fire Department and Illinois State Police all responded to the scene.

The woman's condition is unknown but Belvidere Police said, "thanks to the combined efforts of all the citizens and first responders they were able to keep this Memorial Day excursion from becoming a tragedy."

Belvidere Police is looking for information or any video from the incident. Anyone with video or information is asked to call the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135.