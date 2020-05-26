Iowa casinos, amusement parks, outdoor venues to reopen June 1 with restrictions

IOWA (KWWL) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced more businesses will be allowed to reopen next week.



Businesses will be allowed to reopen June 1 at 50 percent capacity while following social distancing measures include:

casinos

amusement parks

outdoor venues can hold live performances

bowling alleys

speedways, Racetracks can open events to spectators

pool halls

arcades

Reynolds also announced that on June 1, recreational and social sports gatherings of more than 10 people will be allowed. However, she says individuals must remain 6 feet apart and venues are also limited to 50 percent of normal occupation capacity.

This means that practices, games and competitions for youth and adult baseball, softball and any individual summer sports can resume.

Reynolds announced previously that bars, wineries, breweries and distilleries can reopen on May 28. They must follow the same public health measures as restaurants including limiting normal operating capacity to 50 percent and social distancing groups of 6 feet. Live bands are also now permitted at bars and restaurants, following social distancing guidelines.

Businesses that remain closed will continue to be closed through June 17 and Reynolds said she will continue to monitor whether any other measures should be adjusted.

The existing proclamation with all the Governor's changes has been extended through June 25.