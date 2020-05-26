Illinois Driver Services Facilities to open next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — All Illinois Driver Services Facilities open for in-person services next week.

"If you come into the facility, just know that we're ding everything that we can to serve you efficiently," Henry Haupt with the Illinois Secretary of State said, "but also in a way that keeps everyone safe."

The newly-opened facilities will prioritize new drivers, drivers with expired licenses, and people who need to renew their vehicle registration.

The facility on E. State St. has been open for drive-through services last week.

While in-person services are now available, facilities still want people to use its online services if possible.

In-person services open next Tuesday in the Rockford area.