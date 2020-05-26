Illinois COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 6 week low, positivity rate below 10%

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker gives an update on the spread of coronavirus in Illinois. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois is seeing the least amount of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 since early April.



Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the state is at a six week low in regards to hospitalization rates with nearly 1,200 fewer beds in use by COVID-positive patients. Hospital bed and ICU bed availability are above 30%.



The governor credits the requirement of face coverings and masks since May 1 as to the stabilization of the hospital numbers.

Take note that along with social distancing, face coverings can make all the difference in protecting each other. And it appears to be working. Since we implemented that one change, we saw all the numbers, that had already stabilized, begin to fall."

Gov. Pritzker also said the rate at which tests are coming back positive in the state is now averaging 9.2% in the past week. The rate was as high as 23% back in April.



The governor also says all four regions of the state are still on track to move onto Phase 3 of the state's 5-phase plan to reopen.