Gas prices rise again in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Gas prices keep going up across our region as restrictions are lifted across the country.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford sits at $2.10, according to GasBuddy. Prices jumped a little more than three cents per gallon since last week.

The price is 54 cents higher than a month ago, but almost 61 cents cheaper than this time last year.

The nationwide average price for a gallon of gas is $1.96.

GasBuddy says prices are increasing because of more people back out on the road due to relaxed stay at home orders. The more people on the road, the more demand increases for a gallon of gas.