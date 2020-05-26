Illinois distributed more than 13,000 meals to local food banks

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Six food banks across the state received more than 13,000 ready-made meals to meet growing needs in local communities affected by the pandemic.

“No family should ever have to worry about putting food on the table, especially during this extremely difficult time,” the Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace B. Hou said.

Since the pandemic began, demand for food relief skyrocketed and food banks across the state struggled to meet an unprecedented demand, according to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Over 40 local emergency management agencies contacted the agency for community food assistance.

To meet this need, the state distributed 286 pallets of ready made-meals to six food banks for local distribution across Illinois.

IDHS connected the food banks with ready made-meals. It also provided contacts, delivery information, and support to deliver meals to six food banks in Illinois.

Illinois has eight food banks managed by IDHS. These food banks serve 670 panties, shelters, and soup kitchens across the state.

The State of Illinois continues to work with our state and federal partners to identify ways to address this continued need.