‘Close-contact’ businesses to reopen with safety guidelines from Governor

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some local businesses are preparing to reopen Friday when Governor Pritzker's stay-at-home order expires.

But there are guidelines to keep you, and employees, safe. That will especially be true for "close-contact" businesses, where social distancing can't be put into practice. Those businesses include hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and spas.

In just four days, these businesses will have to change the way they operate and it will hardly be business as usual.

"I'm going to be very strict on following the law and safety guidelines to keep everyone as safe as I can." Sabrena Ferguson, a hair stylist at Vanity Room, explains.

On Sunday, Governor Pritzker released those guidelines for personal care services, which include wellness screenings and regular temperature checks, signage requiring face-coverings and the removal of any shared items. Those are just a few of the restrictions that businesses must comply with.

Ferguson and her mom own a suite in Sola Salon, but liked many people, they haven't worked in two months. Upon hearing the new guidelines for opening, Ferguson says she already had plans for similar guidelines she was going to put in place on her own. Those include wearing a mask and cleaning her utensils more often.

"We will each only be able to service one client at a time to fit the six feet apart guideline," Ferguson says about how she'll plan to operate post-stay-at-home order.

Ferguson's stations are already more than six feet apart, but she still wants to make everyone feel safe.

Separation is also something Tim Atwell, who owns Delicious Ink Tattoo Parlour has to consider.

"In this studio we have an open work environment," Atwell explains about the operation.

Atwell says he'll likely have his 12 employees work different shifts to maintain that six feet of social distancing. But he stresses the cleanliness of his business has always been top of mind and he's always followed state guidelines.

"We're still using a bi-organic solvent to clean any type of blood-borne pathogen [or] anything that might be sitting on a surface," Atwell says describing the cleaning process.

Additionally, Atwell says he'll meet with the health inspector prior to reopening to see what else is required to serve his clients as safely as possible. But while extra precautions may be the new normal in the wake of COVID-19, both Ferguson and Atwell say it'll be nice to finally get back to work.

Both Ferguson and Atwell were asked if they were worried fears of COVID-19 will detract clients from coming in, but it's actually had the opposite effect. They both told 13 WREX their schedules are already booked out for weeks.