City of Rockford anticipates a roughly $17.7 million shortfall in general fund due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While the exact impact of COVID-19 on the city of Rockford's pocketbook remains to be seen, early estimates are bleak.

"Tentatively we're projecting a $17.7 million revenue shoftfall in the general fund," says city finance director Carrie Hagerty.

Hagerty says what worries her the most is the drop in income tax revenue and the ripple effect it creates.

"Not only are people struggling to make ends meet they're not out shopping like they would if that had secure employment. When you have employment drop not only does your income tax revenue drop but everything else starts to suffer as a result. Your economic activity dries up."

Hagerty says while people aren't getting a regular paycheck they're also not out shopping which directly impacts the sales tax revenue. In addition taxes like food & beverage, packaged liquor, and the hotel/motel tax are taking a hit. Revenue from those taxes goes to the Redevelopment Fund.

"Those funds are used to support organizations like RAVE and planning and programming the BMO Harris Bank Center, at the Coronado, Davis Park," says Hagerty. "Our hotel/motel tax is down about 22% from what we budgeted."

Hagerty says there are federal and state grant programs and emergency declarations that could help the city with COVID-19 expenses. For example, PPE the city purchases during the pandemic. However, grant money to cover lost revenue is hard to come by. Hagerty says this is why the city is keeping a close eye on the house democrat proposed HEROES Act that could potentially provide that type of lifeline.

"We're following that very closely to see if there will be direct assistance to the city."

Hagerty adds the city if no stranger to tackling tough budgets and has an experienced team to navigate it through these times.

"At the start of the process it always seems a little overwhelming but we make wise decisions in small increments and get to our end goal, and I don't doubt that we'll get there this time too."

Hagerty says there's typically a delay in the money it gets in taxes like sales or income taxes because it's collected at the state level. This is why she believes the city won't truly be able to get its arms around the full impact of COVID-19 until about September or October.