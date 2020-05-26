Blackhawks would be in expanded NHL playoffs if season resumes

NHL Commmissioner Gary Bettman has announced the league is moving ahead with a 24-team expanded playoff format if it's able to resume play and award the Stanley Cup.

The plan was approved by the NHL's board of governors, and comes days after the NHL Players' Association's executive committee gave the plan a green light.

Bettman stresses the plan's approval doesn't guarantee the resumption of games. The league and players must still determine safety protocols and solve other issues, including where to play.

Under the expanded format, the top four teams in each conference will play for seeding while the other 16 face off in a best-of-five series. The league has been shut down since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In going ahead with the top 12 teams in each conference, the decision officially ends the seasons of the league's bottom seven teams. They are Anaheim, Buffalo, Detroit, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Ottawa and San Jose.

The Chicago Blackhawks would make the postseason as the 12th and final team in the Western Conference bracket. They would face the 5th seeded Edmonton Oilers in a best-of-five series under that proposal.