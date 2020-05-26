Belvidere North’s Bucher chooses Carthage for football, nursing

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Matt Bucher made it official. He'll play his college football at Carthage. While he says the coaching staff played a big role in his decision, another factor also came into play.

"The big thing that stood out to me is it was kind of a perfect fit because I want to go into nursing," Bucher said. "Carthage has a direct admit nursing program. They have a really good football team as well. That's really what drew me towards it."

Getting into nursing will give him a chance to do what he feels is right for him.

"I just want to try to help people and I feel like it's a really important job," Bucher said. "My dad has a job in the health care field. Just growing up seeing him do that, it's inspired me to go into the health care field as well and try to help people as best I can."

As for the football field, Bucher is ready for a step up in competition.

"I'm really excited because the CCIW is a really good Division III conference, if not the best," he explains. "I'm really looking forward to seeing all the other players out there and seeing what I can do against them."

His four years at Belvidere North taught him a lot, and one thing he'll keep with him at the next level is the Blue Thunder mentality.

"The biggest thing I would say I took away is how to be tough on both sides of the ball," Bucher says. "Especially with our offense, there's really no plays off. You get used to it and it really builds character I would say."

That strong character will lead to success on the field and will help him find success as he moves into the nursing profession down the road.