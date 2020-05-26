Beloit food pantry now stocking feminine hygiene products

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A food pantry in Beloit is now offering feminine hygiene products to women who may need them.

Caritas has a special section just for things like pads and tampons.

"Our volunteers on a daily basis were letting [us] know that women are asking for feminine hygiene products. And if we'd get a donation in, it would be gone within the same day," said Sarah Hawthorne, a member of Caritas' board of directors.

The food pantry is working with the nationwide nonprofit Alliance for Period Supplies, which could help bring in more donations.

Caritas can also distribute the hygiene products to nonprofits and schools if they have a need.