Rockford African American Resource Center to help kids cope with stress during summer camp

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The African American Resource Center at Booker is set to have a summer camp this year. Kids will be able to see their friends again and learn something new.

"This is the time they are going to hear us because they are seeking us," said Executive Director Joyce Higgins.

This year, camp staffers are using the camp as a way to help kids deal with stress from the pandemic. The idea came about when kids, like 8-year-old Aseriah Simmons, expressed their thoughts about the pandemic during an after school meetup on the video conferencing app called Zoom.

"I don't get to go anywhere, and I don't get to see some of my family members," said Simmons.

"Because of uncertain situations, this is the time to tap into the minds of the masses," said Higgins.

Staff members will be trained on how to keep kids safe. The staff will then will train the children on safety measures.

Workers will also hold therapy and group sessions to educate kids about what the pandemic is, why they feel the way they feel, and how they can get through it.

"That sense of security that there is someone who is going to provide the safety measures when they need it," said Higgins.

The AARC says it will follow the guidelines set by state and local officials once they are announced.

The camp's start date is June 10.