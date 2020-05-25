Trick shots providing entertainment during quarantine

ROCKTON (WREX) — Adam VanSchelven is passing the time during quarantine by passing the football in creative ways. Some of the trick shots take longer than others.

"There's some that take us less than 10 attempts," the 11-year-old VanSchelven said. "There's others where it just goes on and on for hours. We want to stop but we don't. When it goes in or we complete it, we feel so accomplished. We celebrate so much."

His cousin Ryan VanSchelven, a former Hononegah star who now plays quarterback in college at Dayton, made a guest appearance in one of Adam's videos, throwing the football over a house to Adam, who caught the pass on his trampoline in the backyard. But Adam's favorite video so far was the one that took the most effort.

"My favorite?" VanSchelven ponders. "Maybe the mini-hoop one. It just has the funniest back story to it. We're out there for like 3-4 hours. We're giving up. My arm hurts so bad. I put ice on it for awhile. Jack [McLarty, his friend and camerman] makes a joke. There's a plastic purple ring we find in the bushes. He says Adam put this on. We throw the football, it goes in."

Whether it was a lucky charm or just hours of patience and work paying off, Adam VanSchelven and his trusty cameraman Jack McLarty plan to keep making these videos to entertain themselves and anyone watching during this time when people are stuck at home.

Adam even secured a sponsorship from Rookie's Pub and Grill in Rockton, in which he gets free tater tots for life. Adam also says if they see this, he'd love to have Fred VanVleet or Jordan King come by to help with a future trick shot video.

To check out Adam's videos on his YouTube page, click here.