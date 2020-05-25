Summer-like weather keeps heat and storms going through midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Just like we'd see in June, July, or August, pop-up showers and storms may be the norm for a few days while we have the heat and humidity. Eventually, rainy weather takes over before things cool off late this week.

Summer heat:

We hit the 80's for the first time this year on Saturday, and won't drop below that mark until late this week. Look for temperatures to warm into the middle 80's again Tuesday, then the lower 80's on Wednesday. Depending on how much we get for clouds and rain on Thursday, temperatures may hit the low 80's again that day.

Temperatures are usually in the middle to upper 70's around this time of year, so this heat is about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than usual.

In addition to the heat, the humidity remains high. Dew points stay in the 60's through Thursday. Values that high means there is plenty of the moisture in the air, so the air feels humid. We aren't to the muggy conditions the summer usually features, however. The humid air goes away starting Friday once cooler and drier air arrive.

Summer storms:

Just like we see at times in the summer, more pop-up showers and storms are possible through Wednesday. Widespread showers and storms are likely well to our west thanks to better triggers and jet stream winds. Locally, however, much like a pot of water on the stove, we may see a couple of storms bubble up within the warm and humid weather. These storms may produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. They won't be widespread, so there is a lot of dry time ahead through Wednesday.

Showers and storms may bubble up each afternoon through Wednesday.

Keep an eye to the sky and on the radar in the afternoon early this week, however, as storms may bubble up. Severe storms are not likely.

Wednesday night into Thursday looks to be our best chance for rain. A cold front moves through during that time, sparking widespread showers and storms. The rainy activity should be gone by Thursday evening, leaving us high and dry for several days in a row late this week.

Cooler weekend:

Cooler and drier air currently over the Pacific Northwest arrives Thursday night.

Heat, humidity, and storms leave with the cold front. Starting Friday, temperatures drop into the low 70's, and stay there through Sunday. We may warm back to 80 degrees by Monday.

Much drier air will be in place, including on Monday. Conditions should feel very comfortable without the humidity, even when we start heating up again Monday.

During this time, look for a bright sunny sky and no rain chances through early next week.