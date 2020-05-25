Rockford area veterans honor fallen brothers and sisters with unique Memorial Day tribute

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Monday morning a ceremony happened outside Veterans Memorial Hall in Rockford. It paid respect to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

With the typical traditions cancelled due to COVID-19, area veterans got creative with their tribute. A socially distanced parade of veterans carried flags and marched from Chestnut street to Veterans Memorial Hall.

"We are never going to let a Memorial Day go without paying respects, and that's what we did today," says Winnebago County Veterans Commander and Army veteran Nancy Clark.

While the ceremony was brief to those that came before it, it still carried the heavy reminders of those taken too soon.

"My husband died from Agent Orange," says Rockford AmVets Commander and retired Marine Melody Brocato. "This is very important to us. For us to just forget about it and not observe it was more than we could really handle. It was a sad situation, we didn't want to make it any worse."

Adapting and overcoming challenges is ingrained in these servicemen and women and was on full display Memorial Day.

"The veterans have faced more than this virus in their service to our country" says Veterans Hall Memorial Museum Director Scott Lewandowski. "This virus is a serious thing, so is war so is defending our freedom, they felt this was a necessary thing to do."

So even though this year was different what remained intact is what's most important to the men and women who've answered the call to defend this nation.

"There were great sacrifices made under worse circumstances than this pandemic and many of us went through those conditions and survived," says Clark. "Unfortunately many did not. Those are the memories we are going to cherish forever. They gave all."

These veterans hope next year the many Memorial Day traditions can safely return. While these men and women can't defend their country from COVID-19, their faith remains strong that brighter days are ahead.

"We will recover.," says Clark. "We are a resilient nation, a resilient people. Just take it one day at a time. This too, we shall overcome."

A large number of female veterans participated in the ceremony. This was to honor the 100 year anniversary of Women's Suffrage.