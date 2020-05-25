Rockford-area veterans gather to remember and honor the fallen

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford-area veterans came together on Memorial Day to honor their brothers and sisters who died while serving the country.

The Vietnam Veterans Society held a ceremony at the LZ Peace Memorial on Guilford Road in Rockford.

The memorial serves as a reminder of those lost from Winnebago County to the Vietnam War and Agent Orange.

Veterans said their biggest hope is for young people to carry the tradition on for Memorial Days to come.

The LZ Peace Memorial is the second largest memorial in Rockford. It's located at 6595 Guilford Road.