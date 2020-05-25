River Flood Advisory from MON 9:16 AM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Advisory from MON 9:16 AM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Boone County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road
downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.
* until late Tuesday night.
* At 830 AM Monday the stage was 7.2 feet.
* Action stage is 6.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 7.5 feet by this afternoon.
