Report: Illinois child welfare worker being investigated after death of AJ Freund

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WREX) — A former child welfare worker who supervised an abuse claim involving a 5-year-old suburban Chicago boy, who was later beaten to death, is now being investigated.



Prosecutors are exploring whether to charge Andrew Polovin with child endangerment related to Andrew "AJ" Freund, The Northwest Herald reported. McHenry County state’s attorney investigator Robert Diviacchi filed a search warrant affidavit this month seeking Polovin’s personnel files, training transcripts and employee evaluations.



According to the report, Polovin was a Department of Children and Family Services supervisor who closed a 2018 investigation into a bruised hip that AJ Freund had almost four months before authorities believe the boy was killed in his family’s Crystal Lake home. The boy's body was later found in rural McHenry County.



The search warrant affidavit alleges that Polovin allowed protective custody of A.J. to lapse before conducting a proper investigation. It also says he left out a Crystal Lake police report and other records from A.J.’s file.



Polovin has not spoken publicly about the case and the newspaper could not reach him for comment about the affidavit.



AJ's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, pleaded guilty to the murder of AJ and was supposed to be sentenced in April.



Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr., AJ's father, were charged with first degree murder after the body was found.