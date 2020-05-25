New coffee shop set to open in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new Rockford coffee shop is preparing to serve up your cup of Joe in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Velvet Robot Coffee is set to open its doors in downtown Rockford.

Customers can expect more than coffee as it plans to serve Quinoa bowls, panini's and hashbrowns.

"We are so thrilled," said Justin Carner, owner of Velvet Robot Coffee Lab. "We just want to serve Rockford. We are excited to give them what we have and have."

Only coffee will be served during the month of June, but the full food menu will be available in July.

Velvet Robot Coffee will open up shop on June 1 located in the indoor city market.