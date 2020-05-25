Man airlifted to the hopistal after motorcycle crash in Winnebago

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — A man is airlifted to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Monday in rural Winnebago.

Crews responded to the intersection of Montague and Pecatonica Road around 5:30 p.m. to find a motorcycle off the road.

The driver was airlifted by REACT helicopter to Mercyhealth. Leaf River fire officials said the driver was stable but would not say whether his condition was good, fair or critical.

The crash is under investigation.