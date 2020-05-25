Illinois reports 1,713 new COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois continues to report new confirmed cases of the coronavirus as the state inches towards reopening.



On Memorial Day, the state reported 1,713 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the state's total confirmed cases up to 112,017.



The state also reported 31 new deaths related to the virus. The death toll across the state is now at 4,884.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 112,017 cases, including 4,884 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,643 specimens for a total of 769,564. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 16 – May 22 is 12%.



As of midnight, there were 3,763 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those, 1,025 patients are in the ICU and 605 are on ventilators.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

On Friday, May 29, Illinois bars and restaurants will be able to open for outdoor seating. Health clubs, gyms, and fitness studios can also provide one-on-one personal training in indoor facilities and outdoor fitness classes of up to ten people.