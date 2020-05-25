Illinois board OKs O’Hare airport access to Interstate 490

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Tollway board has approved agreements with two major railroads that help clear the way for a western highway access into O'Hare International Airport tollway officials have long argued is crucial to the airport's expansion.



Under the agreements announced Thursday with the Soo Line Railroad Co. and Union Pacific Railroad, a tollway spokesman says it will spend roughly $250 million on land, construction and other costs associated with the Interstate 490 project.



The Chicago Tribune reports the expansion is the biggest and most expensive in the airport's 75-year history and is slated to be finished by end of 2028.