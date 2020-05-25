Des Plaines family spreads positivity through dancing

DES PLAINES (WREX) — An Illinois family is getting creative when it comes to staying active and positive through the COVID-19 family.

The Gudas family, of Des Plaines, have held a dance party on their front or back yards every weekday since March 16, just days before the governor's stay at home order went into effect.

Mother Laurie Gudas said the idea started as a dancing competition with neighbors, when they challenged them to a "floss-off."

The family turned the dance-off into a routine, taking time to dance Monday through Friday for what's now been 11 weeks, taking a break only for Good Friday.

The Gudas family posts each video on Facebook, hoping to bring a smile to their friends' faces when they come across the dances on their news feeds.

"It's not only joyful and fun for us but it's also fun seeing what people are saying back to us and how it makes them feel," Laurie Gudas said.